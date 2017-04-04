UK grocery inflation jumps 2.3 percent in 12 weeks to March 26

LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped
by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of
staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising,
industry data showed on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the rise of 2.3
percent compared with a 1.4 percent increase recorded in the
previous 12 weeks to Feb. 26 period.
Kantar data also showed most of the big supermarkets
struggling in the period, as Easter falls later this year and
outside of 12-week timeframe.
Sales in Tesco, the market leader, were down 0.4
percent, Sainsbury's fell by 0.7 percent, Asda
dropped 1.8 percent and Morrisons edged 0.3 percent
higher.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Clarke)