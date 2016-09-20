CORRECTED-UK grocery sales rise on alcohol boost, Tesco strength - Kantar

(Corrects Aldi and Lidl figures in last paragraph)

LONDON, Sept 20 British grocery sales rose 0.3 percent in the 12 weeks to 11 September, helped by higher alcohol sales and a strong showing from the country's biggest supermarket chain Tesco which posted its best performance for over two years.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday that Tesco's 0.2 percent sales decline in the period was its smallest drop since March 2014, making it the best performer out of Britain's big four supermarkets.

Alcohol sales rose 8.5 percent in the last four weeks of the period, Kantar said, as Britons bought sparkling wine to celebrate the country's sporting success at the Olympics and Paralympics.

No.2 supermarket Sainsbury's posted a 1.4 percent fall, followed by sector laggard Asda, which recorded a 5.4 percent drop, and Morrisons whose sales declined by 2.3 percent.

The growth of German discounters Aldi and Lidl continued, with the pair recording sales growth of 11.6 percent and 9.5 percent respectively, and winning market share.

