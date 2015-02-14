Tesco to cut up to 10,000 jobs -Sunday Telegraph

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
LONDON Feb 14 Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco could cut up to 10,000 jobs as part of its attempts to halt a slide in profits, a newspaper reported.
The Sunday Telegraph said up to 6,000 positions would be cut from Tesco's head offices and the stores it has said it plans to close. The rest would come from an overhaul in the way it runs its stores, including eliminating managerial roles.
Tesco said in late January that up to 2,000 people could lose their jobs with the closing of 43 stores.
Tesco recently returned to sales growth, albeit marginally, for the first time since January 2014, a boost for its new boss Dave Lewis, who is trying to compete in an industry price war.
A spokesman for Tesco was not immediately available for comment on the newspaper report. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Gunna Dickson)
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct
