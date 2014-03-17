版本:
Brit Group sets price range for IPO -sources

LONDON, March 17 Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group has set the price range for its initial public offering at 230 to 275 pence a share, two sources said on Monday.

JP Morgan and UBS are leading the deal, which will see the company list in London.
