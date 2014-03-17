UPDATE 1-Brit Group to raise up to 275 mln pounds in London share sale

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
LONDON, March 17 Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group is to raise up to 275 million pounds ($457.3 million) in a share sale on the London Stock Exchange, sources said, estimated to value the group at up to 1.1 billion.
Two sources said on Monday Brit Group is to sell 100 million shares at between 230 and 275 pence a share. One of the sources said that the company would list a stake of around 25 percent. A stake sale of that size would give Brit Group a valuation of between 920 million and 1.1 billion pounds.
A sale of a 25 percent stake is the minimum required by London Stock Exchange listing regulations.
Private equity funds Apollo and CVC, which acquired Brit Group in 2010, are selling down their stakes but will remain majority shareholders in the company.
The reinsurance company said on March 4 that it was intending to float as part of plans to expand in the United States, Asia and Bermuda.
JP Morgan and UBS are joint global co-ordinators on the flotation.
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.