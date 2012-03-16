Groupon UK to change practices after criticism

LONDON, March 16 The British arm of
Groupon Inc pledged on Friday to change the way it
promotes offers after the country's trading watchdog said it had
found breaches of consumer protection rules at the daily-deal
company.
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said Groupon had three
months to implement the changes, which include making sure that
prices were accurate and transparent and the offers realistic.
"Collective buying and discount schemes can offer real
benefits for both consumers and merchants," Cavendish Elithorn,
a senior director in the OFT's Goods and Consumer group, said.
"The market is growing rapidly, but it's important that
consumers benefit from consumer protection law as well as from
the discounted offers.
"Groupon has cooperated fully with our investigation and is
making changes to its business practices to address our
concerns. We will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure
that consumers benefit from these improvements."
Groupon UK, which offers deals on products from hotel stays
to meals out, is a unit of the U.S.-based Groupon Inc which
floated in New York last year.
It said it had worked closely with the OFT to identify areas
of weakness and would willingly implement the recommended
changes.
"As a young and innovative business, Groupon acknowledges
that our processes and procedures have not always kept pace with
our rapid growth," UK Managing Director Roy Blanga said in a
statement.
"We have independently made many improvements since early
2011 and have worked transparently and constructively with the
OFT to identify areas that require further changes."