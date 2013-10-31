UPDATE 1-Murdoch editors Brooks and Coulson had affair during hacking period -court

LONDON Oct 31 Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson,
two former editors of Rupert Murdoch's now defunct News of the
World tabloid, were having an affair at the time their reporters
are accused of hacking into phones, a court heard on Thursday.
Prosecutor Andrew Edis said the closeness of their
relationship showed that both knew as much as each other how
staff at the tabloid were operating. Both have denied conspiring
to hack into phones or making illegal payments to public
officials.
"What Mr Coulson knew, Mrs Brooks knew too. What Mrs Brooks
knew, Mr Coulson knew too," Edis told the court. "That's the
point."
Coulson went on to become the chief media spokesman for
Prime Minister David Cameron and the revelataion is likely to
bring more embarrassment to Cameron, who has long been accused
by critics of being too close to Murdoch's media empire.
Brooks, a close confidante to Murdoch, was running the media
tycoon's British newspaper arm from 2009 to 2011. Edis said the
affair between Brooks and Coulson had lasted for at least six
years.
The relationship had been discovered after police found a
word document containing a 2004 letter on a computer stored at
Brooks's home.
"You are my best friend ... I tell you everything, I confide
in you ... I love you, I care about you," the letter from Brooks
to Coulson said, according to Edis who read it out to the jury
of nine women and three women.