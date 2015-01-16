British police arrest man over Christmas Xbox, Playstation hacks

LONDON Jan 16 British police said on Friday
they had arrested a man in northwest England following the 2014
cyber attacks on Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox systems.
Both systems suffered long outages over Christmas after a
major distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack. A hacking
group calling itself Lizard Squad, which had attacked the two
networks earlier last year, claimed responsibility.
"Officers ... have arrested a man in Southport, Merseyside
this morning as part of an investigation into 'swatting' and
computer hacking offences," Merseyside police said in a
statement.
The officers had worked closely with the U.S. Federal Bureau
of Investigation (FBI) in the operation, it added.
No further details of the arrest were immediately available.
Swatting is a term used to describe criminal activity by an
individual or group who provide false information to law
enforcement agencies in the United States, suggesting that a
threat exists at a particular location so that police respond
with tactical units.
