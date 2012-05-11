UPDATE 4-From Cameron with love: Murdoch protegee haunts PM

By Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon
LONDON May 11 David Cameron signed off messages
to tabloid editor Rebekah Brooks with an affectionate "LOL", she
told an inquiry on Friday, conjuring the embarrassing image of a
British prime minister-in-waiting fawning over a Rupert Murdoch
protegee.
As editor of Britain's most-read newspapers the News of the
World and later the Sun, Brooks had the power to make or break
careers and was courted for years by top politicians until she
quit in disgrace in July 2011 over phone-hacking by reporters.
Her testimony at the Leveson Inquiry into press standards
revealed how she lobbied finance minister George Osborne and
other ministers for the approval of a major Murdoch takeover bid
- a key issue in a long-running controversy over whether the
Murdoch press had undue influence on policy.
Adding fuel to that debate, an email she handed over as
evidence showed that media minister Jeremy Hunt asked Murdoch's
News Corp how the government should position itself on
phone-hacking. At the time, Hunt was in charge of deciding
whether to approve News Corp's bid for lucrative pay-TV group
BSkyB.
Brooks also provided colourful details of her friendships
with the cream of British politics, from private dinners with
former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair to Christmas parties
with Conservative David Cameron, the current prime minister.
Brooks said she used to exchange frequent text messages with
Cameron, including during the 2010 election campaign when the
Conservative leader was still in opposition.
"Occasionally he would sign them off LOL, lots of love.
Actually, until I told him it meant 'Laugh Out Loud', and then
he didn't sign them like that anymore," she said, blushing to
the roots of her signature bright red curls.
A celebrity in her own right who was previously married to
an actor from a popular TV series, Brooks wore a demure black
dress with a white collar for her long-awaited televised
appearance. It was being avidly followed in Britain, where
"LOLgate" was a top trend on Twitter just after she spoke.
COUNTRY HOUSE SET
Murdoch shut down the News of the World last July when it
emerged its journalists had hacked into the voicemails of public
figures and a murdered schoolgirl. In the wake of the
revelations, Brooks resigned as CEO of Murdoch's British
newspaper group and is now under police investigation.
Until she quit, Brooks had close contacts with politicians
even though the hacking scandal was gathering steam. Cameron,
Osborne and Blair were among those who indirectly conveyed their
sympathy to her at the height of the scandal in July 2011.
Brooks said Cameron had apologised for not standing up for
her, explaining he was under too much pressure from Labour.
The impression that Cameron and Osborne surrounded
themselves with a coterie of wealthy individuals for cosy
dinners or horse riding in the countryside has been a public
relations disaster for both men, who come from privileged
families and are often portrayed as out of touch with society.
Brooks was for years at the heart of the "Chipping Norton
set", a circle of friends including Cameron and Murdoch's
daughter Elisabeth who socialised at the weekend at their
country mansions around the picturesque Oxfordshire town.
After some playful exchanges at the start of Brooks'
testimony, lawyer Robert Jay's questioning turned more serious
and the atmosphere more tense as Jay tried to pin her down on
the specifics of her influence over politicians and policy.
"I don't know a politician that would turn down a meeting
with a senior journalist from any broadcaster or any newspaper,"
she said, seeking to play down her own personal power.
These questions will be raised time and again in coming
weeks as Cameron, Blair and former Labour Prime Minister Gordon
Brown take their turn at the Leveson witness stand.
The appearance last month at the inquiry of James Murdoch,
son of Rupert, revealed how a senior ministerial aide had
inappropriately sought to help Murdoch's News Corp
secure the $12 billion takeover of lucrative BSkyB.
The aide quit but his boss, minister Jeremy Hunt, is also
facing calls to stand down. He will be under further pressure in
light of the email which revealed his request for News Corp's
advice.
In a written statement to Leveson, Brooks said she had
"forcefully" expressed her support for the BSkyB bid to Cameron,
Osborne and other government members. She said Cameron had told
her, however, that the decision on allowing it was a
quasi-judicial affair and was not his to make.
SHARP EXCHANGES
Jay also tackled Brooks over some of her most controversial
stories when she was an editor, including a decision to "name
and shame" convicted child sex offenders that resulted in a mob
attacking a paediatrician mistaken for a paedophile.
The most confrontational moment of Brooks' testimony came
when Jay pressed her on her decision to splash the news that
Brown's four-month-old baby had been diagnosed with cystic
fibrosis. Brooks, describing herself as a close friend of
Brown's wife Sarah, said she would not have published the story
if the Browns had asked her not to.
She later hit back at Jay, accusing him of focusing his
questioning on trivial matters and suggested this was driven by
her gender.
"We're not in a tabloid newsroom now, we're at an inquiry,"
she chided him.
"Did Rupert Murdoch and I swim? ... Did Mr Murdoch buy me a
suit? The list is endless ... I think a lot of it is
gender-based. If I was a grumpy old man of Fleet Street no one
would write a word about it," she said, looking increasingly
annoyed.
Dubbed by some the "fifth daughter" of Rupert Murdoch,
Brooks edited the News of the World from 2000 to 2003 and went
on to edit the Sun daily tabloid, Britain's most widely read
newspaper, for six years. She was the Sun's first woman editor.
Her second marriage, to horse-trainer and Cameron school
friend Charlie Brooks, was attended by Murdoch, Cameron and
Brown. Shortly afterwards Murdoch promoted her again, this time
to CEO of News International, his British newspaper group. She
was in that post from 2009 to 2011.
As the phone hacking scandal spiralled out of control last
July, Rupert Murdoch flew into London to take charge of the
crisis, putting his arm around Brooks in the street outside his
house and telling reporters that she was his top priority.
Routinely described in the media as a tough operator who
struck fear into politicians' hearts, Brooks is praised by
colleagues as a phenomenal networker who can charm and beguile
everyone from prime ministers to police.