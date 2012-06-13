UPDATE 1-Murdoch confidante in court over hacking scandal

By Michael Holden
LONDON, June 13 Rebekah Brooks, a trusted
confidante of Rupert Murdoch and friend to a succession of
British prime ministers, made a preliminary appearance in a
London court on Wednesday, accused of hindering a police
investigation into phone hacking and corruption by staff at his
British tabloids.
A large crowd of photographers and reporters greeted the
arrival at court of the 44-year-old, a former editor of two of
Britain's top-selling newspapers.
Brooks is charged with concealing material from detectives
carrying out a major inquiry into alleged criminal activities at
News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News
Corp where she was chief executive until last year.
Police say she was involved in the removal of boxes of
archive records from its London headquarters, concealing
material from detectives, and hiding documents, computers and
other electronic equipment.
Brooks, her racehorse trainer husband Charlie, her secretary
and three other staff from News International face charges of
conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Wearing a blue skirt suit and a green scarf and clutching a
black handbag, she sat in the dock at Westminster Magistrates
Court between her husband and her personal assistant Cheryl
Carter.
Brooks spoke only to confirm her address and date of birth
before being granted bail. The cases of all the defendants were
sent to Southwark Crown Court where the next hearing will be on
June 22.
Instantly recognisable for her mane of flame-red hair,
Brooks and her husband have already denied the charges and
claimed she was being made a scapegoat. If found guilty, they
face a probable jail term.
"I have grave doubts that my wife will ever get a fair
trial, given the volume of biased commentary which she has been
subject to," Charlie Brooks has said.
The charges the group face are the first brought by
detectives since they reopened an investigation in January 2011
into claims journalists at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid
illegally accessed voicemails on mobile phones.
Officers are also examining if reporters bribed public
officials including police officers to get stories.
Some 50 people have since been arrested, including many
senior figures from the News of the World and News
International.
FRENZY
Amid public anger at the scale of phone hacking which
reached a frenzy last July when it was reported that reporters
had illegally accessed the voicemail of a murdered schoolgirl,
Murdoch closed the 168-year-old News of the World, one of the
tabloids which Brooks used to edit.
He also had to withdraw a major takeover bid for lucrative
TV group BSkyB while Brooks was forced to quit her job
running News International.
Before that, she had been considered one of the most
powerful women in Britain, and was particularly friendly with
Prime Minister David Cameron, who went to the exclusive Eton
College school with her husband.
During day-long questioning at an inquiry into media
standards last month, Brooks said she and Cameron had frequently
exchanged text messages and that he would occasionally sign them
off "LOL", by which he meant "lots of love".
Cameron has already had the embarrassment of seeing his
former communications chief Andy Coulson being charged with
perjury, after denying in court any knowledge of phone hacking
at the News of the World which he had also edited.