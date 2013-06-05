Ex-Murdoch editor Brooks pleads not guilty in hacking charges

LONDON, June 5 Rebekah Brooks, a former
executive to Rupert Murdoch and a close friend of Prime Minister
David Cameron, pleaded not guilty in a London court on Wednesday
to charges of criminal behaviour during her time at two national
tabloids.
Brooks, appearing in a packed Southwark Crown Court, denied
the charges of conspiracy to hack phones and two counts of
conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office. She also
pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to pervert the
course of justice.
Brooks, a former editor of the News of the World and the Sun
who went on to run the whole British newspaper arm of Murdoch's
News Corp, was arrested at the height of a scandal into
illegal reporting practices in mid 2011.
The scandal, which prompted the closure of the mass-selling
News of the World Sunday tabloid and a year-long public inquiry,
sent shockwaves through the British establishment as it revealed
the close ties between the country's media, police and
politicians.