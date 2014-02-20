版本:
Ex-Murdoch UK CEO Brooks acquitted on Prince William picture charge

LONDON Feb 20 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers who is on trial for phone-hacking and other charges, was acquitted on Thursday of one charge of authorising an illegal payment for a picture of Prince William in a bikini.

Brooks is still accused of four other offences relating to conspiracy to hack voicemail messages on mobile phones, authorising illegal payments to public officials and then plotting to hinder a subsequent police investigation.

She denies all the charges.
