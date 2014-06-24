UK's Cameron says sorry he hired ex-media chief guilty of phone-hacking

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 24 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he was wrong to hire Andy Coulson as his media chief in 2007 after Coulson, an ex-editor of a Rupert Murdoch tabloid, was found guilty of being part of a phone-hacking conspiracy.
Political opponents have long questioned Cameron's judgment in taking on Coulson after he resigned the editorship of Murdoch's now defunct News of the World newspaper when two of its employees were jailed for phone-hacking.
In a pre-recorded clip to British TV, Cameron said he made a "full and frank" apology for hiring Coulson.
"I'm extremely sorry that I employed him, it was the wrong decision," said the British leader. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.
* to permit further dividend payments to tatts shareholders in addition to its all-cash $4.21 per share proposal in the event transaction completion delayed beyond second half of 2017