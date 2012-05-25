UK's Cameron defends role in Murdoch takeover deal

* PM says does not regret giving role to Jeremy Hunt
* Says Murdochs, and he, deny conspiracy to do deal
By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 25 British Prime Minister David
Cameron rejected calls to fire his Culture Minister on Friday
after a public inquiry heard how the minister had ignored
warnings from staff to lend his support to a major Rupert
Murdoch takeover deal.
Appearing on a morning television show more commonly known
for light-hearted issues, Cameron was tackled on his judgment in
appointing a minister to rule on News Corp's bid for
BSkyB who he already knew supported the deal.
The ultimately aborted takeover has become a key issue in
the long-running controversy in Britain over whether Murdoch and
his newspaper executives have undue influence, with the
government accused by critics of trying to bend the rules to
steer the deal through.
The minister in question, Jeremy Hunt, previously had sent a
memo to Cameron detailing his view that the takeover would be
good for Britain. A month later Cameron put Hunt in charge of
deciding whether to approve the deal.
Evidence revealed at a public inquiry has since shown that
an adviser to Hunt built up a close relationship with a lobbyist
at Murdoch's company during the regulatory process, providing
highly sensitive details on a regular basis as Hunt worked with
regulators to approve the deal.
A senior civil servant at Hunt's department told the inquiry
on Friday that he had warned the minister that the takeover was
a "boiling hot potato" which should be treated very carefully,
with no informal links forged with News Corp.
"I don't regret giving the job to Jeremy Hunt," Cameron said
on television. "The crucial point, the really crucial point, is
did Jeremy Hunt carry out his role properly with respect to
BSkyB and I believe that he did."
Critics say Cameron assiduously courted figures at Murdoch's
company and particularly its British newspaper arm News
International as part of his drive to become Prime Minister.
He has since been embarrassed by a series of revelations
shedding light on the close ties, including the details of
weekend gatherings with Murdoch family members and executives at
their respective country homes.
"Some people are saying there was some great conspiracy
between me and Rupert Murdoch to do some big deal to back them
in return for support," Cameron said. "Rupert Murdoch has said
that's not true, James Murdoch has said that's not true, I have
said that's not true. There was no great conspiracy."
Tony Blair, a former British prime minister criticised for
his close ties to Murdoch when in office, will appear before the
Leveson inquiry into press standards on Monday.
Murdoch eventually had to ditch the planned takeover amid
public outcry over phone-hacking by journalists at his Sunday
tabloid, the News of the World. But the impression that the
government sought to steer the deal through on behalf of Murdoch
poses problems for Cameron.
The adviser to Hunt, 30-year-old Adam Smith, appeared at the
Leveson inquiry for a second day on Friday to give evidence,
saying that Hunt and his office had known about his contacts
with News Corp throughout the process.
Smith resigned in April after the evidence came to light. He
initially had been reassured by Hunt that he would not have to
go because he had just "been doing his job", but the minister
changed his mind hours later after discussing the issue with
other senior staff.
"The perception had been created that something untoward had
gone on," he said. Critics including the opposition Labour party
have called for Hunt to quit, accusing him of breaking the rules
and then blaming his aide Smith to protect his own career.
Hunt will appear before the inquiry next Thursday. Meanwhile
police investigating allegations of phone-hacking and illegal
payments to public officials by journalists arrested a
37-year-old woman on Friday on suspicion of bribery and
corruption offences.
News International confirmed the woman was a current
employee but did not name her or say for which publication she
worked.