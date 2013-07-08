Two more journalists from Murdoch's UK titles to be charged

LONDON, July 8 The head of news at Rupert
Murdoch's British Sun tabloid is to be charged with authorising
illegal payments to police and army officials, prosecutors said
on Monday, the latest senior figure from the media mogul's
newspapers to face criminal charges.
Chris Pharo is to be charged with conspiring with prison
officers, including those based at a high-security psychiatric
hospital, police officers from three forces, and British army
officers to commit misconduct in a public office.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service also said in a statement
Lucy Panton, the former crime editor at Murdoch's now defunct
News of the World title, would be charged over illicit payments
to a prison officer and his ex-partner.
Dozens of current and former staff from Murdoch's Sun and
News of the World newspapers have been arrested since detectives
relaunched an investigation in early 2011 into allegations
journalists had repeatedly hacked into voicemails of mobile
phones to find exclusive stories.
Inquiries later were extended to cover allegations
journalists paid cash to public officials in return for
information for exclusive stories.
The Sun's deputy editor is among those to have been charged,
while Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, both former News of the
World editors and close associates of Prime Minister David
Cameron, are due to go on trial in September accused of offences
relating to phone-hacking and illegal payments.
Last week, a recording of a private meeting between Murdoch
and Sun staff was released in which he belittled the police
investigation and vowed to support those who had been accused of
wrongdoing.
Murdoch, who closed the News of the World in the aftermath
of the hacking scandal and made profuse public apologies as News
Corp attempted to deal with public anger, also said he
had been wrong to help the police investigate tactics he said
reporters had used for decades.
In the statement, prosecutors said the charges against
Panton related to illegal payments made to Scott Chapman, a
prison officer who worked at a high security jail.
He is accused of being paid more than 35,000 pounds
($52,300) by seven national newspapers in return for information
about a high-profile inmate between March 2010 and June 2011.
Thomas Savage, deputy news editor at the Daily Star on
Sunday, a title unconnected with Murdoch, would also be charged
with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, the
Crown Prosecution Service said.