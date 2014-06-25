Jury fails to reach verdict in final charges against UK PM's ex-media chief

LONDON, June 25 The jury in Britain's
phone-hacking trial was discharged on Wednesday after failing to
reach agreement on whether Andy Coulson, the former media
adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron, was guilty of
authorising illegal payments.
Coulson, who had edited Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct News of
the World tabloid, was on Tuesday found guilty of conspiring to
hack into phones.
He will return to London's Old Bailey to be sentenced next
week, when the judge will also consider the possibility of a
re-trial on the illegal payment charges following the
eight-month trial.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Kate Holton)