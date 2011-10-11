UPDATE 1-Former News Corp exec recalled to hacking hearing

* News International to give 2.8 mln stg to charity
* Almost 200 staff to leave the company
* Les Hinton to appear before UK parliament again
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 11 Rupert Murdoch's former
lieutenant, Les Hinton, is set to appear for a second time
before a powerful British parliamentary committee to answer
questions about the phone hacking scandal that forced his
resignation.
The recall for Hinton, who worked with the News Corp
boss for more than half a century, will reignite the
scandal at a time when the media group is working to move on by
announcing donations to charity and the departure of staff.
Hinton resigned in July at the height of the drama as it
emerged that people working for the News of the World tabloid
had hacked the phones of people ranging from celebrities to
crime victims in search of exclusive stories.
He is likely to face tough questions when he appears before
the committee on Oct. 24 as part of its investigation into how
the criminal activity continued unchecked at the paper, then
Britain's most popular Sunday tabloid, for such a long time.
The debonair executive appeared before the Parliament Select
Committee in 2009 to answer questions about the scandal. He also
went before it in 2007 to discuss wider press issues, but took
questions too on allegations about hacking.
In 2007 Hinton told the committee the company had carried
out a "full, rigorous internal inquiry" into the use of illegal
phone hacking and he was "absolutely convinced" the practice was
limited to a single reporter.
Since then, however, further investigation by the committee
has revealed that that single reporter wrote a letter to Hinton
just days before he appeared before the committee, telling him
that phone hacking was widespread throughout the paper.
Hinton is the most senior News Corp executive to be damaged
by the scandal so far.
He was executive chairman at News Corp's parent, News
International, at the time when much of the hacking was alleged
to have occurred and moved on to run the New York-based Dow
Jones & Co., another arm of Murdoch's empire.
Two lawyers involved in the scandal will appear before the
committee on Oct. 19.
CHARITABLE DONATION
News of Hinton's recall is likely to detract from the
announcement earlier in the day that News International would
donate to British and Irish charities 2.8 million pounds ($4.4
million) from sales of the last edition of News of the World.
Tom Mockridge, the new chief executive of News Corp, the
group's British newspaper arm, said the money had been raised
from the sale of 3.8 million copies of the paper's final edition
in July.
He also announced that following the paper's closure, nearly
200 people had left the company and 65 members of staff were
redeployed.
Mazher Mahmood, the investigative reporter dubbed the "Fake
Sheikh", has moved to Murdoch's Sunday Times. Mockridge said 81
members of staff had taken the early-leaver option and around
100 were made redundant.
New International closed the tabloid in a bid to contain the
crisis which had hammered News Corp's value and reputation.
The 2.8 million pounds will be donated to three UK-based
charities while five charities in Ireland will split the profits
from the Irish sale.
Many of the paper's staff said the hacking occurred before
their time there and felt they had been fired to protect the
reputation and jobs of senior managers. Several have since told
Reuters they have had difficulty finding work because they had
been employed by News of the World.
The National Union of Journalists has condemned the loss of
jobs and criticised the paper's management.
"The systemic abuse and corruption at the News of the World
came from the top of the operation," NUJ General Secretary
Michelle Stanistreet said in a statement on Tuesday.
"They have consistently tried to shield themselves from
blame and they are prepared to shove everyone else out the door
to save themselves. Putting scores of journalists on the dole
represents another crass attempt to draw a line under the
scandal."
($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Tim Pearce)