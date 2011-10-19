Lawyer says knew hacking more widespread in 2008

* Lawyer says did not act over widespread hacking
* Questions James Murdoch's evidence over timing
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 19 An external lawyer for Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp told a hearing on Wednesday he did
nothing when he realised the company was not telling the truth
to parliament over the phone hacking scandal.
Julian Pike said he had been aware in 2008 that the practice
of people hacking into phones to secure stories had been more
widespread than the company acknowledged.
But he told the Commons culture committee he had "not done
very much" to dispute the firm's claims that only one rogue
reporter was involved.
He also told the committee he thought James Murdoch had made
mistakes in his recollection of what he knew and when regarding
the hacking.
Both Rupert and James Murdoch appeared before the Commons
Culture Committee in July.
James Murdoch, chairman of the UK newspaper arm, had for
years argued that the phone hacking was solely the work of royal
reporter Clive Goodman and a private investigator who had
already gone to jail.
But Pike said that in 2008 he thought there were three
journalists other than Goodman involved in phone hacking.
"They were also advised by counsel and ourselves that there
was a powerful case to support [the existence of] a culture of
illegal accessing of information to get stories," he added.
Since it became clear that the criminal activity went much
further, the investigation has centred on an email which was
obtained by a hacking victim, soccer executive Gordon Taylor,
and which contained transcripts of intercepted voicemails
unrelated to the activities of Goodman.
Pike said the email in 2008 clearly showed there was a wider
problem with phone hacking than had been acknowledged. He said
the company then negotiated to settle with Taylor and that James
Murdoch had been involved in that process.
He said James Murdoch was originally briefed on the
situation in May by the paper's then editor and not in June,
which James Murdoch had originally told the committee.
He had also told the internal lawyer at the time that he
thought three journalists were involved in hacking.
The allegations of hacking, which had been circulating for
two years, fully erupted in July this year when it emerged that
people working for the News of the World tabloid had hacked the
phones of thousands, ranging from celebrities to crime victims,
in search of exclusive stories.
News Corp closed the 168-year-old paper at the height of the
drama and pulled its highly prized $12 billion bid for pay-TV
group BSkyB as politicians in the country turned on News
Corp and its long-held influence in Britain.
Nearly 20 journalists and executives have since been
arrested over the scandal.
James Murdoch has denied knowing about the hacking but he
has been criticised for his handling of the fallout and analysts
believe his chances of one day replacing his father at the top
of the company have been damaged by the affair.
Pike worked for Farrer & Co, known in Britain as the Queen's
solicitors, who had been advising the News of the World on its
handling of the affair and the many civil cases it was facing,
until the two sides announced they had parted company earlier
this month.
In a second hearing, Mark Lewis, the lawyer who has
represented many of the victims, said News Corp had hugely
overpaid in the Taylor case as it fought to keep the illegal
activity out of the public domain.
He also said he was working on a lawsuit in the United
States because some of the victims had their phones hacked when
they were in the U.S.
(Editing by Steve Addison)