RPT-Phone hacking victims get access to critical evidence

By Mark Hosenball
LONDON Oct 20 Like all good tabloid tales, the
News of the World saga is a scandal that keeps on giving.
British investigators have spent months sharing thousands of
pages of seized evidence with hundreds of suspected targets of
alleged phone hacking by the now-defunct newspaper.
The problem for Rupert Murdoch's UK-based News
International, which published the newspaper, is that each
session with probable victims could trigger new revelations and
new lawsuits, including possible litigation in U.S. courts.
"Most of the people who are informed by police that their
phones have been hacked will sue for invasion of their privacy,"
said Geoffrey Robertson, one of Britain's most prominent human
rights lawyers. "Some celebrities are upset that they're not on
the list so far and are waiting with impatience to be informed
by Scotland Yard."
The main evidence, say victims of the hacking and lawyers
representing them, consists of 11,000 pages of handwritten notes
made by a private detective who was paid an annual retainer by
the shuttered tabloid. The notes, several people who have seen
the evidence said, contain names of suspected hacking targets,
phone numbers with which they were associated and names of
possible associates of the targets.
So far, about 65 hacking victims have filed lawsuits against
News International. But as of early October, police had
contacted just 450 or so of the 6,000 suspected targets and
associates named in the private detective's notes, according to
lawyers involved in the process. The company has settled some of
the most high-profile ones, including cases involving actress
Sienna Miller and the head of the British soccer-players' union.
News International also faces three police investigations,
as well as a judge-led public inquiry which is examining
reporting practices across the British media and the
relationships between the media, police and political figures.
News International says it has set aside a fund of 20
million pounds sterling ($31.6 million) to compensate phone
hacking victims. But lawyers and other people in contact with
police about hacking evidence say that they suspect News
International will pay a lot more when legal costs are included.
"The losses caused by this are going to be over 100 million
pounds (sterling)," said Mark Lewis, a lawyer who represents
several suspected or confirmed phone hacking targets, including
the family of Millie Dowler, a murdered British schoolgirl.
Two other people involved in phone hacking claims or
inquiries put the company's potential financial exposure even
higher, at up to 300 million pounds.
In response to a detailed email query from Reuters, a News
International spokeswoman declined to comment.
Reuters is a competitor of Dow Jones Newswires, the
financial news agency that News Corp , Murdoch's main
company, acquired along with the Wall Street Journal in 2007.
News Corp's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held
in Los Angles on Friday.
TROUBLE IN THE UNITED STATES?
One source who has seen the evidence said some of the notes
suggest that at least one phone target had their voice mail
hacked while they were in the United States. The source said
that this could give the target grounds for a legal claim
against News Corp in U.S. courts.
U.S. authorities have been conducting an investigation of
allegations by the Daily Mirror, a British rival to Murdoch's
Sun newspaper, that Murdoch journalists sought to hack phones of
some victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on New York and
Washington D.C., or victims' relatives. But a U.S. government
source said this investigation had not been particularly active
in recent weeks.
As well as the notes, investigators have shown some
suspected UK hacking targets typewritten transcripts of voice
mail messages which allegedly were hacked by operatives for the
newspaper. Other evidence collected by the police is said to
include thousands, if not millions, of emails from inside News
International, Murdoch's UK newspaper publishing company.
Some hacking victims, who have been named "core
participants" by the judge overseeing the public inquiry, have
been advised they will be given wide access to evidence
assembled by the inquiry.
It will take months, if not years, before investigators
contact and notify all the people named in the investigators
notes. As a consequence, it is also likely to take years for all
potential hacking claims against Murdoch's company to surface,
several people directly involved in phone hacking-related
inquiries and litigation said.
LEGAL QUIRK
News International's exposure to legal fees and costs is in
part a consequence of quirks in the English legal system, under
which losers in certain types of lawsuits -- including lawsuits
for defamation and invasion of privacy -- are required to pay
the legal bills of the winners in the litigation.
In some of the phone hacking cases, people involved in the
litigation said, News International has subjected itself to what
are called "after event insurance" arrangements. This means that
if the company loses, it has to pay an insurance premium to
cover appropriate legal costs.
Premiums escalate depending upon how far the case proceeds.
If a case is settled early in pre-trial litigation, the premium
paid would be modest. But if a case goes to trial and the
company loses, it could be liable to pay a premium of as high as
80,000-100,000 pounds per case.
According to estimates assembled by a source who is closely
involved in several phone hacking cases, News International has
so far settled just over half a dozen cases for sums ranging
from 3 million pounds (paid, in the form of 2 million pounds in
damages and a 1 million pound charitable contribution, in the
case of Millie Dowler, the murdered schoolgirl) to a mere 20,000
pounds (to an English soccer commentator).
When the Dowler payout is included, settlements paid out to
date total around 4.2 million pounds, the source said. But the
source also estimated that the company had paid out another 1.5
million pounds in legal fees and costs while conducting the
preliminary litigation which led to the settlements.
A London judge has scheduled a trial early next year for a
representative sampling of the claims.
British police have so far notified targets of hacking
mentioned in seized evidence of the possibility that they were
hacked and offered them an opportunity to examine some of the
evidence.
Possible victims who have met with the police said the
evidence they were shown consisted of pages from notebooks
complied by Glenn Mulcaire, a private eye who in 2007 was sent
to jail for six months after he pleaded guilty to charges of
hacking into voice messages left for members of the entourage of
Britain's Royal family.
Conspicuously deleted from copies of notebook pages which
have been shown to hacking targets are the names of News of the
World journalists who apparently commissioned specific hacking
assignments from Mulcaire.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
