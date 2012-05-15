版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 16:59 BJT

Ex-Murdoch editor charged over phone-hacking scandal

LONDON May 15 Rebekah Brooks, a former chief executive of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, has been charged with perverting the course of justice over a phone hacking scandal at one of the media mogul's papers, Sky News said on Tuesday.

Also charged was Brooks's race horse trainer husband Charlie, the broadcaster, part of Murdoch's media group said.

The news is a personal blow for Murdoch and also embarrassing for British Prime Minister David Cameron, who was close friends with Brooks and schoolfriends of her husband Charlie.

