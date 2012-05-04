UPDATE 1-UK government wins special status in media probe

* Move will give govt more insight, influence

By Kate Holton

LONDON, May 4 The British government on Friday won the right to see evidence before it is made public at a high profile judicial inquiry into press standards, a move that will help it brace itself for damaging disclosures likely to besmirch its own image.

Prime Minister David Cameron and seven senior ministers were granted their late request to become "core participants" in the Leveson inquiry, a public probe which has already embarrassed at least one government minister and put Rupert Murdoch on the defensive.

Core participants have the right to see evidence before it is presented in court, can ask for evidence to be redacted and can pose questions to witnesses via the judge's senior counsel.

Giving his decision at a special hearing on Friday afternoon, senior judge Brian Leveson said he had accepted the government's request but warned he would not accept evidence being leaked to the press ahead of its disclosure at the inquiry.

The move was immediately condemned on the social networking site Twitter, where thousands regularly discuss every statement and development in the five-month long inquiry held in court room 73 of the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

"You just have to ask why the cabinet wanted core participant status at Leveson. And that's the reason why they shouldn't have got it," one blogger wrote on Twitter. Others questioned whether the inquiry would remain independent.

The development comes ahead of what is expected to be another gripping week at the inquiry, with two former News of the World editors appearing to discuss their close friendships with Prime Minister David Cameron.

The proceedings have kept the British public fascinated for months. Next week, Rebekah Brooks, a close confidante of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, will go before the inquiry to explain her close friendship with Cameron and publish communications between the two including text messages and emails.

An article in the Daily Telegraph newspaper said he texted her around 12 times a day.

Cameron reluctantly ordered Leveson to investigate the conduct and ethics of the press last year after the mass-selling News of the World admitted hacking into phones on an industrial scale to generate stories.

The investigation has since broadened out to examine the close ties between politicians, police and the media and whether these deterred the authorities from investigating the allegations of phone hacking when they first surfaced in 2006.

That in turn has shone a light on the influence of the salacious tabloid press, with critics arguing that a succession of governments have shaped their agenda to fit the political outlook of Murdoch and other proprietors.

SPECIAL HEARING

Rupert and James Murdoch spent three days before the inquiry last week, while former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, and Cameron, are expected in the coming weeks.

Cameron will face lengthy questioning over his friendship with former Murdoch executive Brooks, who will appear next Friday to discuss her contacts with politicians during the period she edited the News of the World and the Sun tabloids.

He will also be asked about his decision to appoint a former News of the World editor Andy Coulson as his own spokesman, a move critics pounced on as a sign of Cameron's poor judgement and willingness to cosy up to Murdoch. Coulson will appear in court next Thursday.

Evidence presented at the inquiry has already increased the pressure on the government to be more forthcoming about its ties to Murdoch.

In some of the most damning testimony yet, emails released between James Murdoch and his top London lobbyist revealed how a ministerial aide had repeatedly sought to help Murdoch's News Corp in its controversial bid to buy BSkyB for $12 billion.

The admission forced the aide to resign and prompted the opposition to call for the minister himself to stand down, as his decision on whether to approve the deal, which would have been the biggest in News Corp's history, was supposed to be independent.

The minister, Secretary of State for media Jeremy Hunt, was one of those granted core participant status, along with Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, Business Secretary Vince Cable, Home Secretary Theresa May, Justice Secretary Ken Clarke, Finance Minister George Osborne and Education Secretary Michael Gove.

The tie-up between News Corp and BSkyB was eventually pulled due to public outrage over phone hacking.