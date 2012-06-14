UPDATE 4-Murdoch's UK chief told Cameron "we're in this together"

* Cameron testifies to media ethics inquiry on live TV
* Embarrassing message from Rebekah Brooks revealed
* Fallout from scandal at Murdoch paper damages Cameron
By Estelle Shirbon and Maria Golovnina
LONDON, June 14 Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper
chief told David Cameron the night before a crucial political
speech in 2009 that they were "professionally in this together",
an inquiry revealed on Thursday, embarrassing the man who now
governs Britain.
A text message to Cameron, then in opposition, from Rebekah
Brooks, then the head of Murdoch's British newspapers, was read
out to the prime minister on live television during a grilling
about his ties to the tycoon's News Corp.
"I am so rooting for you tomorrow not just as a personal
friend but because professionally we're definitely in this
together. Speech of your life? Yes he Cam!" Brooks told Cameron
in that message the night before his speech to the Conservative
Party's annual conference.
Testifying under oath at the Leveson Inquiry into media
ethics, Cameron said Brooks had merely meant that they had a
common interest because her Sun newspaper had come out in
support of the Conservative Party ahead of the 2010 election.
But the message makes excruciating reading for Cameron as
"We're all in this together" was the Conservatives' campaign
slogan for that election. It was meant to present the party as
inclusive and caring, but the Brooks message instead reinforces
the perception of a party in thrall to a powerful media clique.
"Yes he Cam" was the Sun's headline the day after he made
the 2009 speech, suggesting Brooks had decided how the newspaper
would react to the speech before it was made.
Brooks quit her News Corp job last year over phone-hacking
by reporters on her watch and has since been charged with
perverting the course of justice for allegedly hiding evidence.
"WITCHCRAFT TRIALS"
Cameron ordered the Leveson Inquiry last year at a time when
he was under pressure to crack down on Murdoch's papers because
of the revelation that reporters at the News of the World
tabloid had hacked into the phone of a murdered schoolgirl.
But if Cameron had hoped the inquiry might neuter the
hacking scandal, it has done the opposite by producing evidence
that has raised doubts about his own judgment and caused a rift
with his Liberal Democrat coalition partners.
These problems have absorbed his time and energy at a time
when he is also grappling with a recession, unpopular public
spending cuts and the euro zone crisis. On Thursday, he spent
five hours answering questions at Leveson.
The inquiry has shown generations of politicians from both
of Britain's main parties, Labour and the Conservatives, have
fawned over Murdoch and people close to him.
Cameron used to sign his frequent text messages to Brooks
with an affectionate "LOL", which he thought stood for "lots of
love", according to Brooks's own testimony at Leveson, but his
two Labour predecessors courted her just as assiduously.
Tony Blair had several private dinners with her and sent her
friendly text messages, while during Gordon Brown's time as
prime minister, his wife Sarah invited Brooks to "sleepover
parties" at Brown's official weekend retreat.
Cameron repeatedly pointed the finger at Labour during his
testimony. He dismissed as a "conspiracy theory" an accusation
by Brown that the Conservatives had discreetly championed
Murdoch's interests in return for support from his newspapers.
"Not only was there no covert deal, there was no overt deal,
and there wasn't 'nods and winks'," Cameron said, jabbing his
hand forward to emphasise the point.
He rejected the suggestion that while there may have been no
explicit deal, there was an unspoken and mutually beneficial
agreement between his party and the Murdoch press.
"We do slightly get into sort of witchcraft trials. How do
you possibly prove that you're innocent on that basis?" he said.
WEEKENDS IN THE COUNTRY
Cameron spoke fluently but looked tense at the inquiry. He
frowned in concentration as he listened to questions from lawyer
Robert Jay, in contrast to his usually relaxed manner.
But his efforts were undermined when Jay read out the 2009
text message from Brooks, which referred to a problem Cameron
had at the time with another Murdoch paper and suggested that he
and Brooks should discuss the matter "over country supper".
The phrase is embarrassing for Cameron, who used to
socialise with Brooks and other rich and powerful people
connected to Murdoch during weekends at their respective
mansions in a picturesque corner of the Oxfordshire countryside.
Cameron squirmed as Jay pressed him to say how often he used
to meet up with Brooks in the country.
"Not every weekend ... I'd have to check. I might be able to
go back and check. But I don't think every weekend. I don't
think most weekends. But it would depend."
For British voters, talk of meetings "over country supper"
only reinforces Cameron's image as a man of wealth and privilege
who has little understanding of ordinary people's lives - an
image he has tried hard to counteract, downplaying his elite
upbringing at Eton, an expensive boarding school.