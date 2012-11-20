UK to charge Coulson, Brooks over illegal payments

LONDON Nov 20 British prosecutors said on
Tuesday they would charge Prime Minister David Cameron's
ex-media chief and Rupert Murdoch's British former newspaper
boss with making payments to public officials in the latest
charges to stem from a tabloid scandal.
Prosecutors said they would charge Andy Coulson, who was
Cameron's communications chief from 2007 to 2011, and Rebekah
Brooks, who was once courted by a succession of British prime
ministers in her role as Murdoch's lieutenant.
The two have already been charged in connection with phone
hacking offences - the original crime that sparked a wider
examination of the British press.