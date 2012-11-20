UK to charge Coulson, Brooks over illegal payments

LONDON Nov 20 British prosecutors said on Tuesday they would charge Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief and Rupert Murdoch's British former newspaper boss with making payments to public officials in the latest charges to stem from a tabloid scandal.

Prosecutors said they would charge Andy Coulson, who was Cameron's communications chief from 2007 to 2011, and Rebekah Brooks, who was once courted by a succession of British prime ministers in her role as Murdoch's lieutenant.

The two have already been charged in connection with phone hacking offences - the original crime that sparked a wider examination of the British press.