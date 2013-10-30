Three ex-Murdoch journalists plead guilty to phone hacking

LONDON Oct 30 Three former senior journalists
from Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid the News of the World have
pleaded guilty to charges relating to phone-hacking, the trial
of two of the media mogul's former editors heard on Wednesday.
Rebekah Brooks, Murdoch's former British newspaper chief and
Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media head Andy Coulson are on
trial at London's Old Bailey court accused of conspiring to
illegally access voicemail messages on mobile phones, charges
they deny.
The court was told on Wednesday that ex-chief correspondent
Neville Thurlbeck, former assistant news editor James Weatherup,
and ex-news editor Greg Miskiw had pleaded guilty to conspiracy
to intercept communications at earlier hearings.
Their guilty pleas, which had not previously been
reportable, are the first public admissions by former News of
the World journalists since police launched an inquiry in 2011
into allegations that staff on the Murdoch paper had hacked the
phones of celebrities, politicians and victims of crime.