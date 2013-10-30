UPDATE 1-Murdoch editors Brooks and Coulson oversaw phone hacking -court

LONDON Oct 30 Rupert Murdoch's former editor
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, Prime Minister David Cameron's
ex-media chief, oversaw a system of phone-hacking and illegal
payments to officials when they ran the now defunct News of the
World, a London court heard on Wednesday.
Prosecutor Andrew Edis told the Old Bailey that Brooks and
Coulson were in charge at the Sunday tabloid or its daily sister
paper the Sun when the illegal behaviour was alleged to have
taken place.
Edis said both had sanctioned illegal payments to be made to
public officials, including one by Brooks for nearly 40,000
pounds ($64,000) to a senior Ministry of Defence official.
Coulson is accused of authorising a payment to a royal police
protection officer to secure a phone book with contact details
for royal staff.
When police finally began to reveal the truth, Brooks and
other figures at Murdoch's British newspaper business - then
known as News International - mounted a cover-up, Edis said.
Brooks and Coulson are on trial with six others, accused of
conspiring to hack phones and make illegal payments. They deny
all the charges. She also faces two counts of conspiracy to
pervert the course of justice.
The court heard on Wednesday that three former senior
journalists from the News of the World had pleaded guilty to
charges relating to phone-hacking, and Edis said the jury would
have to decide whether Brooks and Coulson were likely to have
known about the illegal behaviour.
"There was phone hacking, and quite a lot of it," Edis said.
"Given they (Brooks and Coulson) were so senior, if they
knew about it, well obviously they were allowing it to happen.
They were in charge of the purse strings."
The court was told that ex-chief correspondent Neville
Thurlbeck, former assistant news editor James Weatherup, and
ex-news editor Greg Miskiw had admitted conspiracy to intercept
communications at earlier hearings.
Their guilty pleas, which had not previously been
reportable, are the first public admissions by former News of
the World journalists since police launched an inquiry in 2011
into allegations that staff on the Murdoch paper had hacked the
phones of celebrities, politicians and victims of crime.
The court was also told that private detective Glenn
Mulcaire, who worked for the paper, had also pleaded guilty to
hacking the mobile phone of missing schoolgirl Milly Dowler.
"He was alleged to have hacked the phone of Milly Dowler and
he has pleaded guilty to this," Edis told the court as he set
out the case for a trial that is expected to last six months.
It was the revelation of the hacking of Dowler's phone in
July 2011 which caused uproar across Britain and led Murdoch to
closing down the 168-year-old News of the World.