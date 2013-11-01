Court hears Murdoch editor told journalist: "Do his phone"

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin has licensed Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 1 Andy Coulson, a former editor for Rupert Murdoch and Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief, instructed one of his journalists involved in an exclusive story on a well-known figure to "do his phone", a London court heard on Friday.
Coulson, along with fellow former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks, and two senior News International employees is accused of conspiring to hack phones. He and Brooks also face two charges each of making illegal payments to public officials.
Brooks, who went on to run Murdoch's British newspaper arm, her husband and two others are accused of hindering the police investigation. They all deny the charges.
The Old Bailey heard that in May 2006, the paper was seeking to run a story about Calum Best, the son of former Manchester United soccer star George Best.
During an email exchange with Ian Edmondson, a former journalist also on trial, Coulson discussed whether Best might leak an exclusive story they were working on.
"Do his phone," Coulson wrote in an email shown to the court.
Prosecutor Andrew Edis told the jury they would have to weigh up what he meant.
Earlier, the court heard the News of the World had hacked the phones of politicians, royal aides, celebrities, actors and high-profile sports figures.
They included England soccer star Wayne Rooney, actors Jude Law and Sienna Miller, and Tom Parker-Bowles, the son of Prince Charles's second wife Camilla.
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.