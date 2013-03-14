UPDATE 1-UK hacking arrests spread beyond Murdoch papers

* Editor and deputy editor of Sunday People arrested
* First phone hacking arrests beyond Murdoch's News Corp.
* Sunday Mirror targeted, Trinity Mirror shares plunge
* Hacking scandal still a danger for Prime Minister Cameron
By Tim Castle
LONDON, March 14 Police arrested four former
editors from the Sunday Mirror tabloid on Thursday - the first
journalists from a newspaper outside Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
to be detained in a phone hacking scandal that shocked
Britain.
Shares in Trinity Mirror fell 21 percent, wiping
over 60 million pounds ($90 million) off its value after police
said they were looking into a suspected conspiracy at its Mirror
Group between 2003 and 2004 to intercept telephone voicemails.
Revelations about journalists hacking mobile phones - not
only those of celebrities and politicians, but also crime
victims, including a murdered schoolgirl - caused public outrage
that led to the closure in July 2011 of Murdoch's News of the
World - Britain's largest circulation paper at the time.
A public inquiry into press standards led to calls for
better regulation of the news media and embarrassed Britain's
political elite by revealing close relations between ruling
politicians and newspaper editors and owners.
The issue is still a potentially dangerous one for Prime
Minister David Cameron who had close ties to editors at the News
of the World.
On Thursday he abruptly ended cross-party talks on press
oversight and tabled a vote on light-touch rules, rather than
the stronger legislation which some experts say is needed to
curb media abuse - prompting allegations he is in thrall to the
press barons.
Officers from the police's hacking inquiry - known as
Operation Weeting - arrested the Mirror Group journalists at
their London homes on suspicion of conspiracy to intercept
telephone communications.
Mirror Group Newspapers includes three national titles: the
Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People.
Those arrested on Thursday were: the People's current editor
James Scott and his deputy Nick Buckley, former Sunday Mirror
editor Tina Weaver and former People editor Mark Thomas, Trinity
Mirror Chief Executive Simon Fox told staff in an email, a
source told Reuters.
Scott and Thomas are former deputy editors of the Sunday
Mirror and Buckley was previously the paper's head of news.
Weaver left the company last May when the group merged its Daily
Mirror and Sunday Mirror tabloids into a 7-day operation.
"We take any allegation against employees very seriously and
are co-operating with the police on this matter," Trinity Mirror
said in a statement.
Trinity Mirror has previously said there was no evidence its
journalists had hacked any phones.
But the group's shares lost around 17 million pounds in
value in October when a lawyer who handled many of the original
phone-hacking cases filed legal claims against Trinity Mirror on
behalf of four people, including the former England soccer
manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.
Tens of people from Murdoch's British tabloids have been
arrested for hacking voice messages and for conspiring to make
payments to public officials.