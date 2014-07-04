版本:
RPT-UK PM's ex-media chief Coulson jailed for Murdoch tabloid hacking

LONDON, July 4 British Prime Minister David Cameron's former media chief Andy Coulson was jailed for 18 months on Friday for being complicit in industrial scale phone-hacking by journalists at the Rupert Murdoch tabloid he edited.

Coulson, editor of the now defunct News of the World newspaper from 2003-2007, was convicted last week of conspiracy to illegally intercept voicemails on mobile phones following a high-profile eight-month trial at London's Old Bailey court. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)
