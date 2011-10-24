James Murdoch recalled to UK parliament over hacking

LONDON Oct 24 James Murdoch, heir apparent to
his father's News Corp media empire, will return on
November 10 to give evidence before the British parliament over
what he knew about phone hacking, the committee investigating
the scandal said on Monday.
Murdoch appeared alongside his father in July to explain
their role in the hacking case which has hammered the reputation
and value of the company. Since then, however, other News Corp
executives have contradicted James' testimony.
The Murdoch's appeared at the height of the drama as it
emerged that people working for the tabloid had hacked the
phones of those ranging from celebrities to crime victims in
search of exclusive stories.
(Reporting by Kate Holton)