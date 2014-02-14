British police question CNN's Piers Morgan over phone-hacking - media

LONDON Feb 14 British police have questioned
CNN host Piers Morgan in connection with allegations of
phone-hacking at the Daily Mirror, a newspaper he formerly
edited, local media reported on Friday.
"A 48-year-old man, a journalist, was interviewed under
caution on December 6, 2013, by officers from Operation Golding
in connection with suspected conspiracy to intercept telephone
voicemails," a spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said.
The spokesman said Operation Golding was an inquiry into
phone-hacking at the Mirror newspaper and was a spin-off from a
long-running investigation into similar criminal allegations
centred on Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World
newspaper.
Trinity Mirror declined to comment and there was no
immediate comment from the spokeswoman for Morgan, who is 48.