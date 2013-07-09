UK lawmakers recall Murdoch over phone-hacking evidence

LONDON, July 9 British lawmakers said on Tuesday
they would recall media mogul Rupert Murdoch to clarify evidence
he gave to them last year after he was secretly recorded
belittling a police inquiry into alleged crimes committed by
journalists on his papers.
Murdoch told staff at his Sun tabloid in a private meeting
in March that he had been wrong to help the police investigation
into illegal tactics which he said the industry had used for
decades, comments that were in sharp contrast to profuse public
apologies he had given to parliament's media committee.
The committee chairman John Whittingdale told Reuters they
had not yet set a date for the hearing.