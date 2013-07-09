UPDATE 3-British lawmakers recall Murdoch over phone-hacking evidence

* Parliamentary committee want to quiz Murdoch again
* Media mogul said 2011 appearance was humbling
* Police want copy of secret Murdoch recording
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, July 9 British lawmakers said on Tuesday
they would recall media mogul Rupert Murdoch to clarify evidence
he gave to them last year after he was secretly recorded
belittling a police inquiry into alleged crimes committed by
journalists on his papers.
In a meeting with staff on his mass-selling Sun tabloid,
Murdoch said he regretted helping a police inquiry into
phone-hacking which has grown into a far wider investigation
into alleged illegal reporting practices.
He suggested the industry had relied on such tactics for
decades.
"Mr. Murdoch welcomes the opportunity to return to the
Select Committee and answer their questions," a spokesman for
News Corp said in an emailed statement.
"He looks forward to clearing up any misconceptions as soon
as possible."
Murdoch, the head of News Corp and 21st Century Fox
, had described himself as appalled by revelations of
illegality and phone-hacking that engulfed his British newspaper
business two years ago and severely damaged his reputation.
"This is the most humble day of my life," he told the
committee during lengthy testimony with his son James during
which a protester attacked him with a custard pie, provoking his
now estranged wife Wendi Deng to leap to his aid.
However, after his comments to the Sun journalists were
broadcast last week, lawmakers decided they wanted to question
him again.
"The committee has voted to ask him to reappear in light of
the comments he made to News International staff," committee
chairman John Whittingdale told Reuters, adding that they had
not yet set a date for the hearing.
The committee does not have the power to force Murdoch to
appear and there was no immediate comment from News Corp.
Police re-launched an inquiry into claims of phone-hacking
by journalists on Murdoch's News of the World tabloid in January
2011, but the scandal only really ignited in July that year when
it was revealed reporters had accessed voicemails of a missing
schoolgirl who was later found dead.
In the wake of public outrage, Murdoch shut down the
168-year-old paper and issued profuse public apologies.
But in the meeting with Sun staff, the media mogul railed
against police and said he had cooperated too closely with
detectives when an internal committee he set up supplied
thousands of internal emails at the height of the scandal.
PAYMENTS FOR TIPS
Those emails helped police widen their inquiries to include
allegations journalists had been paying public officials such as
police and prison officers for information for stories,
embroiling the News of the World's sister paper, the Sun.
"We're talking about payments for news tips from cops:
that's been going on a hundred years," he said, adding that he
remembered being told about the need for cash for "powerful
friends" when he bought the News of the World in 1969.
He also criticised the police for their handling of the
investigation. "Why are the police behaving in this way?"
Murdoch said in the recording. "It's the biggest inquiry ever,
over next to nothing."
In a further development on Tuesday, police said they were
seeking to obtain a copy of the Murdoch recording.
"We are seeking to obtain ... the tape of the meeting during
which Rupert Murdoch appears to have been recorded and we will
then assess the full contents of that tape," London Police
Assistant Commissioner Cressida Dick told parliament's Home
Affairs committee.
She also revealed News Corp was no longer
cooperating with detectives as it had been.
"The relationship has always been a challenging one and
since May of this year voluntary cooperation has been
significantly reduced," she said.
The massive police investigation, which will have cost 38.8
million pounds ($57.5 million) by 2015, has led to 126 arrests,
with six people convicted and a further 42 charged with a
variety of offences. Police said they now believed there were
5,500 potential victims of phone-hacking.
Those charged include the Sun's deputy editor while Rebekah
Brooks and Andy Coulson, both former News of the World editors
and close associates of Prime Minister David Cameron, are due to
go on trial in September accused of offences relating to
phone-hacking and illegal payments.
Dick and the officer leading the inquiries said the "arrest
phase" was drawing to a conclusion with less than 10 more people
likely to be detained over the next few weeks and months.