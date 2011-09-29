UK hacking like US Watergate scandal, Bernstein says

* Carl Bernstein: Hacking row's effects to last for
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Sept 29 The phone hacking scandal that
engulfed Rupert Murdoch's media empire could turn out to be
Britain's "Watergate" with fallout that lasts for decades,
former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein said on Thursday.
The American journalist, who helped win his newspaper a
Pulitzer Prize for his work on the 1970s crisis that brought
down U.S. President Richard Nixon, said there were "striking"
parallels between the two cases.
They both involved allegations of corruption at the highest
levels and have fuelled the public's loss of trust in national
institutions, particularly the government, he said.
"The parallels are really striking. Both are shattering
cultural moments of huge consequence that are going to be with
us for generations," he told a debate in London organised by the
Guardian newspaper.
Bernstein said he had always resisted the temptation to
compare other important events to the Watergate scandal since he
reported on the 1972 burglaries at the Democratic National
Committee headquarters in Washington.
"But this is for real and the parallels are remarkable," he
added. "It is about a sensibility that corrupted a free
institution and the consequences of that are so far-reaching."
News Corp has been rocked by the scandal
since July when it was revealed that people employed by one of
its British newspapers had hacked into the mobile phone messages
of murder victims as well as celebrities and politicians.
The events have exposed awkward links between the media and
senior politicians and police. British Prime Minister David
Cameron has spoken of the need for a new relationship between
politicians and media owners and the country's most senior
policeman has resigned.
However, while Nixon became the first serving U.S. president
to resign and a number of his officials were prosecuted, Cameron
has so far emerged largely unscathed from the crisis.
The Conservative leader has been criticised for hiring a
former Murdoch newspaper editor as his media chief, but Cameron
has apologised for that decision and has rejected suggestions
that his judgment is flawed.
Bernstein said the hacking scandal had damaged the
reputation of Britain's politicians, regulators and media. The
same pattern has been repeated in other countries, although
often for different reasons.
"Our institutions have lost the trust of the people," he
said.
"If there is a single thing going on today, from the Middle
East to New York to Greece, Britain, all over the world, it's a
loss of trust in our institutions."
