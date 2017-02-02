Britain sets out plan for third runway at London's Heathrow

LONDON Feb 2 Britain is to lay out its
proposals for a third runway at London's Heathrow airport on
Thursday, launching a public consultation on a big
infrastructure project the government sees as key to its
post-Brexit future.
The government backed a $22 billion expansion of Heathrow in
October to end 25 years of indecision with an ambitious plan to
boost global trade links following the vote to leave the
European Union.
While the government says the new runway is vital for the
economy and businesses, critics are concerned over the impact on
local residents and the environment.
A policy statement will set out what planning regulations
the proposed runway will need to meet to be approved and outline
why Heathrow, on the western edge of London, is the preferred
option.
"By backing the northwest runway at Heathrow airport and
publishing our proposals, we are sending a clear signal that
when we leave the EU, we are open for business," Transport
Secretary Chris Grayling will say, according to advance extracts
of his speech.
To assuage critics, the transport department said that
compensation worth up to 2.6 billion pounds will be made
available to those affected, and that development consent will
only be granted "if the new runway can be delivered within
existing air quality limits and climate change obligations".
The policy statement will also be scrutinised by lawmakers,
ahead of a vote on the new runway, which is expected in late
2017 or early 2018.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)