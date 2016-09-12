London's Heathrow sets August record as runway ruling nears

LONDON, Sept 12 London's Heathrow Airport, which
is battling Gatwick for government approval for an extra runway,
said it handled a record 7.34 million passengers in August, with
more flying to the Middle East and Latin America.
Heathrow operates at about 98 percent capacity and struggles
to add new flights. The British government is expected to rule
in the coming weeks on whether to build a third runway at
Heathrow or its rival Gatwick after a drawn-out process.
Europe's busiest airport said numbers grew by 0.1 percent on
the previous year, showing there was no dip in traffic following
Britain's June vote to leave the European Union.
Heathrow has argued that Britain's vote to leave the EU
makes it more important that it secures approval to expand,
enabling it to build more routes with trading nations. Gatwick
says it can build a new runway at a lower cost and with less
environmental impact.
Heathrow said passenger traffic rose by 9.1 percent to the
Middle East, by 5.8 percent to Latin America and 5.1 percent to
East Asia year-on-year in August, helped by increased use of
larger aircraft.
Passenger growth to these countries outweighed falls on
internal flights in Britain and to North America and Africa.
The airport, whose biggest shareholder is Spanish
infrastructure firm Ferrovial, said passenger volumes
were up 0.7 percent in the first eight months of 2016, compared
to the same period in the previous year.
It said cargo traffic to emerging markets also rose, by 5.7
percent to the Middle East, 12 percent to Latin America and 3.7
percent to East Asia, supporting its case for a new runway.
"We can get exporters, large and small, from all across
Britain connected to the growing markets of the world, and it is
urgent that we get on with it," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye
said in a statement.
The decision has repeatedly been delayed over pollution
concerns and local opposition.
Heathrow's figures come after Dubai International Airport,
the world's busiest for international travel, said last week
that passenger traffic jumped 14 percent from a year earlier to
a monthly record of 7.62 million people in July.
Growing tourism and trade ties with the rest of the Middle
East, Asia and other regions of the world are fuelling traffic
growth at Dubai's airport.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Alexander Smith)