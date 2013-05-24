版本:
Runways at Heathrow Airport shut after BA incident

LONDON May 24 London's Heathrow Airport closed both its runways on Friday following an incident with a British Airways plane, the airport operator said.

British Airways said it was investigating the issue and operator Heathrow Limited said all the passengers had been evacuated.
