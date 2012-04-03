UK surgeons told to stop using type of hip implant

LONDON, April 3 Britain's Medicines and
Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has advised surgeons to
stop using a type of metal-on-metal hip implant because of the
high risk of the need for revision surgery when compared with
other devices.
The warning was issued for Mitch TRH cups/heads made by
Finsbury Orthopaedics, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, used
in combination with Accolade femoral stems made by Stryker
, the agency said in a statement.
"Metal-on-metal" hips were developed to be more durable than
traditional implants, which combine a metal or ceramic ball with
a plastic socket.
But patients receiving some all-metal hips turned out to be
more likely to need repeat surgery than those who got implants
made of other materials. They also produce debris that can
release chromium and cobalt ions into the blood, causing health
problems and potential damage to chromosomes.
The British agency last month told doctors to conduct
life-long tests for some patients given metal-on-metal implants.
Shortly afterwards a study was also published highlighting their
risks, which prompted a call from researchers for a ban.