Food testing firms poised to benefit from horsemeat fallout

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 13 Companies that specialise in
testing food ingredients stand to gain from increased scrutiny
of meat products in the wake of the horsemeat scandal that has
spread across Europe since the beginning of the year.
French-listed Eurofins, the largest food testing
specialist in Europe, and British firm Intertek both
said they had already seen a pick-up in demand.
Customers that routinely send samples to check on the type
of meat in products don't seem to be affected, said Bert
Popping, director of scientific development at Eurofins. "But
we're seeing more samples coming now from companies that have
not previously tested those parameters."
Eurofins did the tests which helped to confirm the presence
of horse in Irish-produced burgers that sparked the scandal.
The discovery of horsemeat in imported beef products in
Britain, blamed by government ministers on "an international
criminal conspiracy," has prompted investigations into products
and suppliers and calls for tighter regulation.
British and European Union officials will meet in Brussels
on Wednesday to decide how to deal with the situation involving
several countries in a complex supply chain across the
continent.
British Environment Secretary Owen Paterson held meetings on
Tuesday with the British Institute of Grocery Distributors to
discuss standards for the regular testing of meat products by
retailers and what will happen in future.
Any new regulation or tougher enforcement of existing
European rules would be a boon to the highly-specialised food
testing sector.
"Within the support services group as a whole, regulation is
what they thrive on ... it's what drives the whole industry,"
Robin Speakman, an analyst from Shore Capital, said.
British retailers have already been told by regulators to
conduct more authenticity tests on beef products, such as
beefburgers, meatballs and lasagne, by Friday. As a result,
Intertek has seen more business at its food laboratory
in Stoke-on-Trent.
"The current demand we are seeing is focused around
identification of the cause and scale of the current issue,"
Chetan Parmar, Intertek vice president of food services, said.
"The medium and longer-term effect on our business, as with
all quality scares, depends on the sustained response by the
industry and regulators," he added.
Food testing currently accounts for less than 5 percent of
business services group Intertek's global revenue. In 2011, the
company spent 7.3 million pounds on two food testing businesses
in the UK and Chile, and opened a new laboratory in Turkey.
SHARES RISE
Will Kirkness, an analyst from Jefferies, said that the
scandal could lead to a single-digit upgrade in earnings per
share for Eurofins, which focuses exclusively on food testing
and has an extensive network of labs and offers the greatest
range of tests.
Kirkness said it would probably not move the dial for the
three largest European firms SGS, Bureau Veritas
and Intertek, which offer food testing along with other
services. But he said it was positive for industry sentiment.
Shares in each of the four companies have risen by more than
5 percent since January 15 when British retailer Tesco
withdrew the first batch of beef burgers from its stores.
Eurofins' Popping said that although he believed current
food labelling regulation was adequate, better enforcement and
increased awareness on the part of the companies that source
products would drive new business for the company.
Speakman from Shore Capital said that although there could
be changes in the UK, the biggest opportunities lay in the
countries where the meat originates.
"Those specialists that have capability at the source of
production are going to have the greatest opportunity, because
they will be best placed to control, monitor and ensure
compliance within the food chain," he said.
But the business services sector's biggest competitors can
often be its customers which can decide to do their own testing.
"If it becomes a necessary part of compliance for the food
retailers themselves, there's a fair chance that they will want
to take control themselves and perhaps have it in house,"
Speakman said.