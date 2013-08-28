UK competition watchdog says private patients pay too much

* Report highlights lack of competition in private hospitals
* Insurers can't offset dominance of big private operators
* Watchdog could force sale of about 20 hospitals
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 28 Private healthcare patients in
Britain are paying too much because of a lack of competition,
the country's market regulator said on Wednesday in a ruling
that could lead it to force some operators to sell hospitals.
The Competition Commission (CC) said it had identified 101
private hospitals that faced little local competition, some of
them in clusters owned by one of the major hospital groups BMI
Healthcare, Spire and HCA International.
It could force operators to sell some hospitals in areas
where they dominated, it said, adding that it had pinpointed
about 20 such sites.
Asked about the discrepancy between the two figures, a
commission spokesman said many areas had local monopolies or
duopolies, so forcing sales would make no difference.
The state-run National Health Service (NHS) is by far the
leading provider of treatment in Britain, where the market for
privately funded healthcare was worth 6.42 billion pounds ($9.98
billion) in 2011, according to consultants Laing and Buisson.
Mark Jackson, special adviser at advisory and restructuring
practice Zolfo Cooper, said: "At a time when the private
hospital sector is already under pressure from a decline in the
take up of private medical insurance and margin pressure from
the increased level of NHS work being undertaken, the proposal
for the forced divestments of up to 20 hospitals will create
further uncertainty in the sector for the hospital groups,
lenders and investors."
The CC said that the major health insurance groups, Bupa
and AXA PPP, did not have the power to
fully offset the dominance of the big private hospital groups.
Presenting the provisional findings of an investigation into
the sector, it said this dominance raised insurance costs for
all private patients because premiums, often paid by employers,
are set nationally.
"The lack of competition in the healthcare market at a local
level means that most private patients are paying more than they
should either for private medical insurance or for self-funded
treatment," said Competition Commission chairman Roger Witcomb.
"The lack of available and comparable information, often
less than is available to NHS patients, also makes informed
choices - which could help drive competition - for these
patients difficult."
HCA CHARGES HIGHEST
BMI, partly owned by South Africa's Netcare and
private equity group Apax Partners, is the biggest private
operator, with 69 hospitals, while Spire, owned by private
equity group Cinven, owns 37.
HCA International, owned by U.S group HCA Holdings Inc
, charged significantly higher prices than other
operators, the CC said, even allowing for higher costs of
running its six London-based hospitals.
The three operators also faced little competition from new
entrants in the market because of the high costs of setting up a
hospital and flat demand for private healthcare services in
recent years, it said.
The top five healthcare providers, which also include Ramsay
Health Care UK and Nuffield Health, accounted for about 77
percent of the market by revenue in 2010, according to a 2011
report by the Office of Fair Trading. Smaller providers include
Abbey, Aspen Healthcare, The London Clinic and The Horder
Centre.
BMI said it disagreed with many of the findings of the
investigation, and said it did not "hold the whip hand" in its
relationship with insurers.
"We reject absolutely any assertion that BMI Healthcare and
its hospitals exercise market power or that we make excess
profits at the expense of patients," Chief Executive Stephen
Collier said in a statement.
"The vast majority of BMI's 69 facilities, in a UK market
with over 500 rival facilities, face very significant local
competition from other private hospitals and, increasingly, from
the NHS."
HCA International said it was disappointed in some of the
findings. "London has witnessed a strong record of new entry and
expansion of private health providers in recent years,
demonstrating that barriers to entry are low," it said in a
statement.
Spire did not respond to a request for comment.
The Competition Commission's consultation is open until next
month, and a final report will be published by April 2014.