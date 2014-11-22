Gas explosion in London Hyatt hotel, five people hospitalised

LONDON Nov 22 Five people were hospitalised
late on Friday with injuries from a gas explosion in the
basement of a Hyatt Regency hotel in London, emergency services
said.
The London Fire Brigade said around 400 people were
evacuated from the hotel in Berkeley Mews after an explosion
caused extensive damage to the basement and ground floor.
A spokeswoman for Hyatt said a total of 12 members of
staff were being treated for injuries and that no guests were
injured. Guests were evacuated to nearby hotels, and damage to
the building was being evaluated, she added.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Jane Baird)