INVESTMENT FOCUS-After stellar boom, UK housebuilders face tougher progress

* Negative bets against Berkeley rise sharply
* Sector faces slowing construction growth
* Brexit fears seen hurting sentiment further
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 18 British housebuilders might be
witnessing more signs that their share prices are overheating
after a blistering four-year rally with negative bets against
Berkeley surging, while "Brexit" concerns could further
hit the sector.
The British property market has been fuelled by foreign
buyers from places like China, Russia and the Middle East, who
grabbed huge swathes of property in the capital. That, coupled
with market speculators buying homes and demand far outstripping
supply, sent London prices skyrocketing.
However, shares in some housebuilders could be impacted as
growth in the construction industry slows, while Britain's
referendum on its European Union membership on June 23 - with
rejection dubbed as "Brexit" - could also affect demand, said
analysts.
The Thomson Reuters UK Housebuilding index
is down 7 percent this year, against a flat FTSE 100
index, after surging 350 percent in the past four years on the
back of record low UK interest rates and several government
schemes to boost the housing sector.
Shares in Berkeley, Barratt Development, Taylor
Wimpey and Redrow are down 7-14 percent in 2016.
Berkeley shares fell on Friday to underperform a rise in the
broader FTSE 100 index, even as the firm said it was seeing good
demand for its properties.
Markit data showed that "short interest" - which measures
the number of shares lent to speculators betting on a fall in
the stock - in Berkeley had surged to nearly 5 percent of the
company's total shares available for loan, against just 2
percent on March 1 and 0.8 percent at the start of 2016.
"This bear raid, which comes on the heels of a sharp retreat
in Berkeley's shares since mid-December, represents the first
time in over five years that short sellers took a position of
about 5 percent of shares outstanding in a UK-listed
homebuilder," said Markit analyst Simon Colvin.
"Despite the fact that the recent bearish sentiment has been
isolated to one London-centric developer, indications are that
the overall sector is slowing," added Colvin.
A recent survey showed growth in Britain's construction
industry hit a 10-month low in February, with housebuilding
expanding at the slowest pace since June 2013, when Britain's
economic recovery was starting to take hold.
BREXIT MANIA
Jefferies analysts said Berkeley shares were "not the
appropriate financial instrument to short in order to play the
theme of alleged oversupply of high-value homes in the Nine Elms
and Battersea area", referring to a part of London which some
commentators have said is emblematic of the capital's property
boom.
According to Nationwide, London was the strongest performing
region for the fifth year running in 2015, with average house
prices up 12 percent year-on-year and 50 percent above their
pre-crisis peak in 2007. London homes are overwhelmingly rated
as expensive, with a median of 9.0 on a scale of one to 10,
ranging from very cheap to very expensive.
Brokerage Peel Hunt also advised investors to ignore the
short-term negative sentiment and focus on Berkeley's track
record, yet some analysts remained cautious on the sector.
IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said the sector was now looking
slightly overpriced.
"Fundamentals are now much more demanding and require
impressive outperformance, which is becoming hard to deliver now
as the cycle has reached a mature stage. The outperformance has
peaked, and while the sector may still continue to press higher,
it is likely to see a harsher approach to weaker performance."
Analysts said nervousness ahead of the 'Brexit' referendum
was also hurting investors' sentiment towards the industry.
"The uncertainty over 'Brexit' is clearly a contributing
factor when looking at housebuilders, and in markets like London
where foreign investment makes up a significant proportion of
demand, the effects are likely to be most accentuated," said
Kevin Doran, chief investment officer at Brown Shipley.
"Our base case is that the UK remains in the EU, however the
contest will likely be a close run thing, and with the 'leave'
camp likely to make the most noise as we approach, we would be
surprised not to see increasing volatility across the sector."
($1 = 0.6921 pounds)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra)