版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 18:56 BJT

Co-head of ICAP's EBS Market FX trading platform leaves -source

LONDON, July 8 The co-head of ICAP's electronic foreign exchange trading platform EBS Market has left the firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Nichola Hunter, who first joined EBS in 2003, was promoted to run EBS Market alongside John Schoen in March last year. She was previously head of product management.

Her departure comes ahead of a management reshuffle at EBS, about which ICAP is expected to give details in the next few weeks.

EBS Market is EBS's flagship: an anonymous electronic trading platform that matches bank traders' orders to buy and sell currencies.

EBS is one of the two dominant global currency trading platforms, along with Thomson Reuters.

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐