PRESS DIGEST-SUNDAY BRITISH BUSINESS - JUNE 15

Sunday Telegraph
FAST FOOD GIANT SSP READIES IPO
Catering group SSP is preparing to announce plans for a
stock market listing valuing the firm at around 2 billion pounds
($3. billion). The company's private equity group owner EQT is
looking to offer around 25 percent, raising between 450 million
pounds and 500 million pounds.
ICBC IN TALKS FOR UK BANKING LICENCE
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is in
talks with British banking regulator the Prudential Regulation
Authority over becoming the first Chinese bank to gain a UK bank
branch licence.
OFCOM TO TEST BT'S BROADBAND PRICING
British telecoms regulator Ofcom is poised to unveil a test
of whether BT's wholesale and retail pricing of superfast
broadband squeezes the profit margins of its rivals and
customers.
PREZZO WEIGHS UP TAKEOVER OF RIVAL
Italian restaurant chain Prezzo is among suitors putting
together bids for high street rival pizza chain Strada which is
being hived off by parent Tragus as part of a financial
restructuring.
Sunday Times
RBS IN TALKS WITH PRIVATE EQUITY GROUPS OVER ULSTER BANK
CASH INJECTION
Royal Bank of Scotland is in talks with private
equity groups about plans to inject new cash into the
state-backed lender's Irish operations. Under the proposal,
private equity investors would pump money into Ulster Bank to
bolster its capital after which it would merge with another
Irish bank.
Warburg Pincus is one of several groups examining a
deal, along with CVC, KKR and Permira.
PROPERTY GIANTS BATTLE FOR 600 MLN STG STAKE IN BLUEWATER
British Land, in partnership with Norway's Norges
Bank, is bidding against Hammerson for a 30
percent stake in the Bluewater retail complex being sold by Lend
Lease.
EASTERN EUROPEANS WORKING ON BAD BANK PLANS
Several eastern European nations are examining plans to
create a safety net for troubled banks amid mounting fears that
a financial crisis could erupt in the region.
ASIAN TYCOON EYES BID FOR UK TRAINS
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka Shing's buyout arm Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings is weighing up an offer for
Porterbrook, the rolling stock company.
BSKYB HIRES BANKS TO ADVISE ON BUILDING PAN EUROPEAN GROUP
British satellite broadcaster BSkyB has hired Morgan
Stanley and Barclays to advise it on the complex
takeover of its sister companies in Germany and Italy. All three
companies are controlled by Twenty-First Century Fox
which is seeking to bring its pay TV assets under one roof.
Sky News
Lloyds Banking Group is considering raising the
bottom end of the 220-290 pence price range set for the listing
of subsidiary TSB to around 240 pence.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
