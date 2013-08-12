Tesco denies Labour charge that it shuns UK workers for migrants

LONDON Aug 12 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, denied an accusation by the opposition Labour party
that it turns away British workers to exploit cheaper migrant
labour.
In remarks that could drag British retailers into a
politically-charged immigration debate ahead of a 2015 election,
senior Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant was due to say in a speech
on Monday that Tesco and Next deliberately excluded
British people from jobs.
Tesco, which employs more than 310,000 people in 3,146
stores across Britain and Northern Ireland, said Bryant's
accusations were untrue. Extracts of Bryant's speech were made
available to the media ahead of time.
"The statements in relation to Tesco are untrue," Tesco said
on Twitter. "We work incredibly hard to recruit from the local
area and we have just recruited 350 local people to work in our
Dagenham site."
Bryant was due to say Tesco favoured workers from Eastern
Europe over British ones and that it relocated one of its
distribution centres in a way that discouraged local employees
to continue working for the firm.
Labour's allegations led local news bulletins on Monday and
the denial from Tesco could embarrass Bryant and his party, some
of whose own members have accused it of lacking a strategy to
take on Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party.
Retailer Next said it did hire Polish nationals to work in
Britain at busy times, but said it did so because it could not
find enough Britons to fill vacancies and that it was not doing
anything unethical or illegal.
"Mr Bryant wrongly claims that Polish workers are used to
save money. This is simply not true," it said. "We are deeply
disappointed Mr Bryant did not bother to check his facts with
the company before releasing his speech."