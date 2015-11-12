Britain, India sign six deals, including Vodafone 1.3 bln pound investment

LONDON Nov 12 Britain has signed six deals with
India, including a 1.3 billion pound ($1.98 billion) investment
by Vodafone, British Trade Minister Francis Maude said
on Thursday during a visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi to London.
After a speech to businessmen in which Modi outlined how
much work had been done by India to make the country more
business-friendly, Maude said deals had also been done with
Lightsource, a solar voltaic energy generator, Intelligent
Energy on clean energy and King's College Hospital.
"The first agreement I can announce is Vodafone, which has
announced further investments in India to a total of 1.3 billion
pounds," Maude said. He said the investment covered network
expansion and upgrades, and new technology and data centres.
($1 = 0.6574 pounds)
(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by William Schomberg)