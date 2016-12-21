UK public's long-term inflation expectations edge up-Citi/YouGov

LONDON Dec 21 The British public's long-term expectation for inflation rose to 3 percent in December, a more than two year high, according to a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov.

The survey for U.S. bank Citi showed that in December, people on average expected inflation in 5-10 years to reach 3 percent, the highest level since September 2014 and up from a November forecast of 2.8 percent.

In the shorter term, respondents to the survey expect inflation in 12 months' time to be at 2.43 percent from an earlier forecast of 2.36 percent. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)