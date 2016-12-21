UK public's long-term inflation expectations edge up-Citi/YouGov

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
LONDON Dec 21 The British public's long-term expectation for inflation rose to 3 percent in December, a more than two year high, according to a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov.
The survey for U.S. bank Citi showed that in December, people on average expected inflation in 5-10 years to reach 3 percent, the highest level since September 2014 and up from a November forecast of 2.8 percent.
In the shorter term, respondents to the survey expect inflation in 12 months' time to be at 2.43 percent from an earlier forecast of 2.36 percent. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.