UPDATE 3-Roads, rail top targets as Britain seeks economy boost through infrastructure

LONDON, June 27 Britain's government promised on
Thursday to upgrade roads and carry out what it said was the
biggest rail investment in more than 100 years in a strategy to
get the economy growing while keeping spending tight.
A day after finance minister George Osborne announced the
latest round of budget cuts, his deputy, Danny Alexander,
detailed 100 billion pounds in capital investment plans, calling
them "the most comprehensive, ambitious and long-lasting" ever.
Britain's economy is still struggling to generate growth to
help narrow one of Europe's biggest budget deficits. Living
standards suffered their biggest drop in a generation at the
start of 2013, data showed on Thursday.
Alexander said 28 billion pounds would be spent by the
government on improving roads from 2014 to 2020 - including
enough cash to resurface 21,000 miles - and that it would
support 30 billion pounds in rail investments.
A long-awaited announcement of a guaranteed electricity
price for renewable energy investors was aimed at making
investments in technologies such as wind power and biomass more
attractive and less risky to private operators.
The government also announced a guarantee to help build a
new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in the south-west of
England, for which French utility group EDF won
planning permission in March.
The overall spending plan put some flesh on the bones of 300
billion pounds in capital spending commitments set out until
2020. Thursday's announcement was not a new injection of cash;
the significance was in the details of where it would be spent.
The Conservative party, which dominates the ruling
coalition, wants to persuade voters it is not just focused on
spending cuts as it prepares for the 2015 general election. Its
tough austerity drive has been criticised by the International
Monetary Fund while two of the three main credit rating agencies
have downgraded Britain's prized triple-A status.
Leading economic think-tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies
said the capital spending plans showed net public sector
investment falling as a percentage of gross domestic product,
from 1.6 percent in 2014/15 to 1.5 percent in 2015/16 and
dropping further thereafter.
"We are hardly entering a new era of massive infrastructure
investment," said IFS Director Paul Johnson.
The government's plans also accounted for 15 billion pounds
income from the sale of assets such as its portfolio of student
loans as well as unused land and property.
PRIVATE INVESTMENT
Much of Thursday's announcement was aimed at drawing in
private sector investment, a key tenet of Conservative plans to
get maximum economic benefit out of scarce public cash.
But it did not clear up doubts about how quickly Britain
could start to get new projects up and running.
"The construction industry and the broader economy will be
disappointed in today's announcement as we will only see an
economic boost when the shovels hit the ground on these
projects," said Nick Prior, head of infrastructure at business
advisory firm Deloitte.
The opposition Labour party, which has called for more
short-term spending to revive the economy but has been wary
about committing itself to increased borrowing, said no
investment had been brought forward to 2013 or 2014.
"When is the government going to pull its finger out and
actually start to build some of these things?" said Chris
Leslie, a Labour spokesman for economic issues.
The government also promised an injection of 3 billion
pounds into building new affordable housing - enough, it said,
for 165,000 new homes - along with a 12-year rent guarantee to
encourage private housing associations to build new projects.
Alexander said 16 billion pounds from 2015 onwards had been
earmarked for rail expenditure, including the government's
flagship high-speed rail project, designed to improve links
between London, the Midlands and the north of the country.
On Wednesday, Britain's transport secretary said the cost of
the rail project had risen by almost 10 billion pounds,
highlighting the pitfalls of long-term capital projects.