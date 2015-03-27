Former Logica manager jailed in UK for insider trading

LONDON, March 27 A former manager at IT
consultancy Logica has been jailed for 10 months after admitting
he illegally traded in the company's shares before it was taken
over by Canadian rival CGI Group, a British regulator
said on Friday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Ryan Willmott was
also ordered to pay 6,122 pounds ($9,122) towards prosecution
costs and was given a confiscation order of 23,239 pounds.
"Ryan Willmott engaged in insider dealing with no regard for
the consequences for himself and others, and with an expectation
that he would avoid detection," Georgina Philippou, FCA acting
director of enforcement, said in a statement.
"This prosecution sends a clear message to those who are
tempted to abuse their position by disclosing or trading on
inside information," she added.
There have been 27 convictions in relation to insider
dealing in the past six years.
Last month Willmott, a former group reporting and financial
planning manager for Logica, admitted three instances of insider
trading which netted him 30,000 pounds.
($1 = 0.6711 pounds)
