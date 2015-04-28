Insider trader gets extra 538 days in UK jail for not paying fine

LONDON, April 28 A man convicted of insider trading in Britain must spend another 538 days in jail after failing to pay a court order of more than 450,000 pounds ($680,000) in full, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday.

Pardip Saini had been told to pay 464,565 pounds by March 12 after being sentenced to three years and six months in jail for insider dealing in 2012 in a high-profile case linked to the printing offices at UBS and JP Morgan Cazenove.

However, more than 222,000 pounds of Saini's confiscation order remained unpaid and was accruing daily interest, the FCA said.

"Individuals should not be able to benefit from their crimes and today's outcome should serve as a warning to those considering committing insider dealing," said the FCA's acting director of enforcement and market oversight Georgina Philippou.

Saini was convicted of six counts of using market moving, confidential information about proposed or actual takeovers to trade in stocks such as media group Reuters, waste manager Biffa, professional services group Vega, oil and gas group Premier Oil, food services group Enodis and telecoms firm Thus.

Six other people were also convicted after a 21-month regulatory investigation codenamed Saturn.

