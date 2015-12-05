UPDATE 2-Bank of England approves capital models for 19 UK insurers

* BoE approves 19 internal models
* Includes top two insurers Aviva, Prudential
* Some insurers applying for later approval
* Insurers haven't yet released solvency ratios
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Dec 5 British insurers Aviva and
Prudential and the Lloyd's of London insurance market
were among 19 firms to have their capital calculation models
approved by the Bank of England on Saturday, enabling them to
lower costs under new rules.
Approval means the insurers can use their internal models to
determine how much capital they hold to ensure they can meet
policyholder commitments under European Union Solvency II
capital rules that come into force next month.
Without such endorsement, firms must use a standard
calculation method of their solvency set out by regulators,
which typically leads to higher capital requirements. That could
force companies to raise fresh capital or put pressure on
dividend payments to shareholders.
Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd this week ditched its
model and opted for the standard formula. It now plans to raise
1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in fresh capital.
"Going forward we will monitor insurers' models carefully in
order to ensure they continue to deliver an appropriate level of
capital," Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Bank of
England's Prudential Regulation Authority, said in a statement.
The insurers approved include all the FTSE 100 insurers
which submitted their internal models in this round, along with
Scottish Widows, part of British bank Lloyds. The Bank
of England had said "around 20" models had been submitted for
approval.
"We are pleased to receive internal model approval which,
whilst expected, is the final major step before our adoption of
Solvency II," said Tom Stoddard, Aviva's chief financial
officer, in a statement.
None of the British firms have yet released details of their
Solvency II ratios, with most saying they plan to do so
alongside the release of annual results in the first quarter of
next year. Prudential plans to release solvency ratio details at
an investor day on Jan 19.
The numbers applying for model approval has fallen
drastically from around 120, according to a note from
consultants PwC.
Insurers say applying for approval can entail documentation
running to tens of thousands of pages and cost more than 100
million pounds ($150 million) for the larger firms.
The Bank of England said it had not disclosed whether models
had been rejected or withdrawn. Industry participants say some
internal models may have been sent back to the drawing board at
an earlier stage of the application process.
A number of insurers are planning to apply for model
approval later than the Jan 2016 start date for Solvency II, the
Bank said in the statement.
FTSE 100 firm Direct Line is applying to use an
internal model from mid-2016 and will use a standard model until
then.
A spokesman for Rothesay Life, whose backers include Goldman
Sachs, said the insurer was deciding whether to apply for
a partial internal model next year.
The following insurers' models were approved:
Amlin Plc
Aspen Insurance UK Ltd
Aviva Plc
British Gas Insurance Ltd
Just Retirement Ltd
Legal & General Group Plc
Markel International Insurance Company Ltd
MBIA UK Insurance Ltd
The National Farmers' Union Mutual Insurance Society Ltd
Pacific Life Re Ltd
Pension Insurance Corporation Plc
Phoenix Group
Prudential Plc
QBE European Operations Plc
RSA Insurance Group Plc
Scottish Widows Group
Society of Lloyd's
Standard Life Plc
Unum European Holding Company
($1 = 0.6618 pounds)
